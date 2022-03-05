Zacks: Analysts Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $988.33 Million

Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) will report sales of $988.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $985.14 million and the highest is $993.68 million. GoDaddy reported sales of $901.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.94.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tobam grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 112.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

