Zacks: Analysts Expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares during the period. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $102.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.10. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.59.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

