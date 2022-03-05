Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.96.

MTTR stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,177,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,677,729. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. Matterport has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,185,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $809,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $861,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

