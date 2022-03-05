Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion

Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.16 billion and the highest is $4.24 billion. Stryker reported sales of $3.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $18.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.07 billion to $18.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.40 billion to $19.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

NYSE SYK opened at $267.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.42. Stryker has a twelve month low of $227.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 380.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 369.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,116,000 after buying an additional 410,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

