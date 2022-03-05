Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.39 Million

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) will post sales of $69.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.02 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $68.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $292.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.73 million to $306.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $317.75 million, with estimates ranging from $302.35 million to $345.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

3 Stocks Set to Double
Separately, Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 21.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 138,800 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 12.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 173,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.