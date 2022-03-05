Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.39 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) will post sales of $69.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.02 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $68.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $292.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.73 million to $306.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $317.75 million, with estimates ranging from $302.35 million to $345.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 21.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 138,800 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 12.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 173,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

