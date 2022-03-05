Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to Strong Sell

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

Get AppFolio alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

AppFolio stock opened at $114.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,816.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.65 and its 200-day moving average is $122.30. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $150.78.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.