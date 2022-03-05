Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DRTT. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.06.

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $145.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 353,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 84,812 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,661,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 932,612 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

