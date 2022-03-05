Zacks Investment Research Lowers Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TAST. Stephens downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.20.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $118.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.64.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 52.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 137,491 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 138,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

