Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) to Hold

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

INTZ stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,650,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Intrusion by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 120,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Intrusion by 2,716.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intrusion by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 211,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

