Zacks Investment Research Lowers Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36. The company has a market cap of $608.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 99.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the third quarter worth $85,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 106.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

