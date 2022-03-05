Zacks Investment Research Lowers Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Hold

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Perficient stock opened at $101.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average of $119.41. Perficient has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,194,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $1,549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,603 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $17,657,000 after buying an additional 24,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Perficient by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,151 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,630,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

