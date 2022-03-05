Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.20.

APLT opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. The company has a market cap of $43.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.62. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 98,729 shares during the period. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 844,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 834,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

