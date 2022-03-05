Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) to Hold

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBX. Mizuho raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of UBX opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

