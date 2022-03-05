Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Zuora has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $316,124.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $2,869,196. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Zuora by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,028,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 541,469 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 462,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,148,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,222,000 after purchasing an additional 389,153 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zuora by 100.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

