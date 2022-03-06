-$0.01 EPS Expected for LiveRamp Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RAMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LiveRamp Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LiveRamp.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

RAMP stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.27 and a beta of 1.17.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveRamp (RAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.