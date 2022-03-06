-$0.02 EPS Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. DZS posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DZS.

Get DZS alerts:

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 62.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 19.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 18.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 33,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. 49,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,094. The company has a market cap of $385.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85. DZS has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

About DZS (Get Rating)

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DZS (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.