-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

HT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,918,000 after acquiring an additional 218,605 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 461,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 274,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

