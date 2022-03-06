-$0.03 EPS Expected for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $215.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Max L. Fuller acquired 147,725 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $593,854.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $770,279 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 53,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 55,803 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises (Get Rating)

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.