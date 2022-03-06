$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) to report $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Immersion had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $177.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. Immersion has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26.

In other news, Director Eric Singer acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $237,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $65,368.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,735 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 92,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 7,501.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 35,256 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 26,438 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 151,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 89,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 21,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

