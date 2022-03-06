-$0.16 EPS Expected for Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Proterra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proterra will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Proterra.

Get Proterra alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KPCB GGF Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proterra by 2.8% in the third quarter. KPCB GGF Associates LLC now owns 15,563,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,348,000 after buying an additional 429,167 shares during the period. Tao Pro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,704,000. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proterra by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 7,974,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,415,000 after buying an additional 219,899 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proterra by 560.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,582,000 after buying an additional 5,168,217 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Proterra by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,161,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 713,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proterra stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. Proterra has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 9.06.

Proterra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proterra (PTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.