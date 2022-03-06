-$0.16 EPS Expected for Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Proterra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proterra will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Proterra.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.
Shares of Proterra stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. Proterra has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 9.06.
Proterra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Proterra (PTRA)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proterra (PTRA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.