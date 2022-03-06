$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.25. Everi posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Everi by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 927,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Everi during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Everi by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 81,195 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 13.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 165,604 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVRI traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.49. 842,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,736. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.64. Everi has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

