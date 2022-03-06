-$0.36 EPS Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). DoorDash posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $12,344,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $6,411,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,474 shares of company stock valued at $73,585,091 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,681 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,501 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,733,000 after purchasing an additional 791,912 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash stock traded down $11.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,376,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.65 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day moving average is $167.45. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $257.25.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

