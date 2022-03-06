$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Monster Beverage posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,710,000 after buying an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.32. 3,843,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,863. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.47 and its 200-day moving average is $89.60. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

