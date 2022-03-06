$1.45 EPS Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) will report $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Fidelity National Information Services reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.47. 3,319,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $89.25 and a one year high of $155.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.42%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.