$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) will report $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Bank of Nova Scotia posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Nova Scotia.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.74.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $74.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

