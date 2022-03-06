$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83. Insperity also reported earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 22.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 28,469 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 32.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSP stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.89. 202,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.99. Insperity has a one year low of $78.88 and a one year high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

