$1.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89. Applied Materials reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $8.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $10.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.74. 7,096,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,806,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.96 and a 200 day moving average of $141.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,590 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

