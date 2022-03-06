$112.21 Million in Sales Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) will post sales of $112.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.53 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $90.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $519.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $517.00 million to $522.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $626.65 million, with estimates ranging from $593.14 million to $655.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $182,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $160,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 55,168 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 301,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,559,000 after buying an additional 113,077 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,046,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,030,000 after buying an additional 41,144 shares in the last quarter.

SAIL traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.25. 788,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,780. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

