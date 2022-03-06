113,466 Shares in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 113,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period.

Shares of VSMV stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $42.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th.

