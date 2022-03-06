12,315 Shares in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 530,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 82,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 37,298 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on ARNA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.
ARNA stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.78 and a 200 day moving average of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.59.
Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.10) earnings per share. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.