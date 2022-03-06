15,032 Shares in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000.
Shares of SCHK opened at $42.04 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $47.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53.
