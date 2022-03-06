1,592 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,592 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $162.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,010. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.