1,620 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Okta by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Okta by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of OKTA opened at $158.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $152.51 and a one year high of $287.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

