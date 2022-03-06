163,834 Shares in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 163,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,939,000 after acquiring an additional 401,691 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 96,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $38.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $40.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

