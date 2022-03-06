$178.35 Million in Sales Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) will post $178.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.70 million and the lowest is $173.00 million. Eastern Bankshares reported sales of $155.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $719.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $708.20 million to $740.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $777.06 million, with estimates ranging from $764.95 million to $787.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%.

EBC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.90. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $23.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 106,617.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 270,313 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 94.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth $594,000. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.