18,673 Shares in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 105,663 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 565.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,326,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,492,000 after purchasing an additional 291,333 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,615,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the period.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.45. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty (Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.