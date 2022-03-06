$2.06 EPS Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is $1.99. Stryker reported earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $11.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

SYK opened at $267.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker has a 1-year low of $227.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.