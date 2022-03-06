200,000 Shares in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,000,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,278,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,996,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Aries I Acquisition Corp - Class A alerts:

Shares of RAM opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aries I Acquisition Corp - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aries I Acquisition Corp - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.