$24.15 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) will report $24.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.20 million and the lowest is $24.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $20.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $98.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.50 million to $99.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $106.00 million, with estimates ranging from $102.60 million to $109.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

FMAO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

FMAO traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.05. 4,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,294. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $445.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 1,147 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $38,275.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 65,530 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.6% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 71,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,196 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

