25,107 Shares in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,128,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after buying an additional 136,083 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 100.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,445,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after buying an additional 1,225,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 26.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,184,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,048,000 after buying an additional 456,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 38.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,732,000 after purchasing an additional 456,725 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,496,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSRM opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.63. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

SSRM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

