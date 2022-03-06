26,100 Shares in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

