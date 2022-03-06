$270,000.00 in Sales Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) will report sales of $270,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240,000.00 and the highest is $300,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $400,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 million to $2.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $910,000.00, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $256.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.52. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $8.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 205.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 5,559.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 639,002 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 137,038 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

