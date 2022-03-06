$270,000.00 in Sales Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) will report sales of $270,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240,000.00 and the highest is $300,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $400,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 million to $2.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $910,000.00, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

3 Stocks Set to Double
NASDAQ AUTL opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $256.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.52. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $8.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 205.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 5,559.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 639,002 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 137,038 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.