38,912 Shares in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma in the third quarter valued at $1,203,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma in the third quarter valued at $57,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma in the second quarter valued at $982,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in PLx Pharma by 56.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 414,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 148,724 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its position in PLx Pharma by 34.4% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 371,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 95,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

PLXP stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 4.38. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded PLx Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

