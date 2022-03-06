44 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,322,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 615.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.12.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,950,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,387,427. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

