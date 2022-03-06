44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

44 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.06. 693,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,472. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.00 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,554. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

