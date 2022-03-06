51,214 Shares in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 51,214 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 134,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSE BSBR opened at $5.99 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0578 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

