5,766 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Purchased by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 224,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 614,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,044,000 after acquiring an additional 309,058 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC opened at $39.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

