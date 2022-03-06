83,778 Shares in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 83,778 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOLT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 925,868 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Volt Information Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:VOLT opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $66.74 million, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.42. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Volt Information Sciences had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Volt Information Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing, International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

