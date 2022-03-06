$910.14 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) will post $910.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $904.00 million and the highest is $914.07 million. TransUnion posted sales of $745.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Cowen decreased their target price on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.92.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,686. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in TransUnion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

