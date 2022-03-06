A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.79. The stock had a trading volume of 107,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,832. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $80.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average is $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $323,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $122,603.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

